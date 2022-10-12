2022 SARPY COUNTY ELECTION GUIDE 2nd Congressional District Oct 12, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save For Representative in Congress District 2Republican: Candidate Profile: Don Bacon For Representative in Congress District 2 Democratic:Tony Vargas For Representative in Congress District 2 0 Comments Tags Vote Year Politics Don Bacon Representative District Congressional District Tony Vargas Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Congressional Races 1st and 2nd Congressional District races