 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2022 SARPY COUNTY ELECTION GUIDE

2nd Congressional District

  • 0

For Representative in Congress District 2

Republican:

Democratic:

Tony Vargas

For Representative in Congress District 2

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert