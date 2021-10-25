 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Carter Lake - $150,000

Open house 10/23/21 from 1-3pm! Perfect home for someone who needs a 30x40 heated, insulated garage with several 220v outlets. The house is ready for you to make it your own. Enjoy the completely fenced lot. Seller has done regular maintenance of equipment. This home is being sold as-is, no warranties implied or expressed. Seller to do no repairs.

