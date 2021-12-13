Iris Lobo, M: 402-880-5572, irisloborealtor@gmail.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - This uniquely located one of a kind home has a gated entry and its own water channel that takes you straight to Carter Lake! Need a garage for your boat? no problem! This home comes equipped with it's very own boat garage! This is a dream come true for the entertainer enthusiast! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, wide decorative moldings, 9' + ceilings, a large family room perfect for entertaining and gatherings with beautiful cathedral/vaulted ceilings and a 3 season room! The spacious master bedroom has a private sitting area and luxury bath with a huge walk-in closet. Book your showing today! AMA.
3 Bedroom Home in Carter Lake - $425,000
