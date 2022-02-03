3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $100,000

3 bed, 1 bath great property for Investors or first time buyers!
After a four-year hiatus, Kevin Culjat is back on a football field as a head coach, this time rocking slightly different colors.
Even for people who think they know Tom Brands, the Iowa wrestling coach suspects they may learn a thing or two in a television documentary that debuts Friday.
Kyle Bartholomew and his father, Rich Bartholomew, always talked about having Kyle eventually lead Cobra Optimist Club after Rich helped form …
A Council Bluffs is currently in the Cass County Jail in Nebraska after allegedly leading authorities on a high-speed chase along U.S. Highway 75 on Wednesday afternoon.
Alexis Gil is soaking up her final days as a Yellow Jacket.
A second candidate has entered the Republican primary for Pottawattamie County Recorder.
The man who shepherded the creation of the first American Sign Language translation of the Bible through most of its phases has gone on to be …
An Indiana priest believes evil still lingers on the property and cautioned people against going for a visit — and if they must, to bring religious protection. Interested in watching?
AJ Schiltz is a Cardinal at heart, but when he’s rolling he dons the Titan blue.
Pottawattamie County Deputy Recorder Andrew Moats of Council Bluffs will seek the recorder position.
