Nice big ranch in great location- golf course view to the rear. Living room and family room both. Kitchen and baths damaged, will need repaired. Roof approx 2014, water heater 2018, furnace new in 2019, a/c new in 2020. Baths were in process of remodeling before damage occurred. Selling ''as is'', seller will make no repairs.
3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $105,000
