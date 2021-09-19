3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $112,500

Mackenzie Shelton, M: 402-680-8213, sheltonomaha@gmail.com, www.omahakellerwilliams.com - Open House Saturday 8/28/21 from 11-12:30A little TLC will go a long way on this home offered with two lots with just over 1/4 acre with beautiful views from all directions. All new plumbing with the option to add a bathroom in the basement and some new electrical too! There's a newer foundation, eight year-old furnace, central AC and newer windows which makes for a great start for the cosmetic touches. Bring your tools to complete the job and gain instant equity!