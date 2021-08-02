 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $115,000

3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $115,000

3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $115,000

Lyndsey Golden, M: 402-650-7010, lyndsey.golden@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/lyndsey.golden - Look at this great house! Cute 1 1/2 Story with covered front porch, 3 Bedrooms (main floor primary bedroom) and 2 Bathrooms! Some recent updates include fresh paint throughout, new flooring in main living room spaces, new water heater. Ready for you to put your finishing touches on it! Huge spacious kitchen area! Possible room for a garage to be built in back. Storage shed w/ garage door. Don't miss out on this one! AMA

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert