3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $115,000

Lyndsey Golden, M: 402-650-7010, lyndsey.golden@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/lyndsey.golden - Look at this great house! Cute 1 1/2 Story with covered front porch, 3 Bedrooms (main floor primary bedroom) and 2 Bathrooms! Some recent updates include fresh paint throughout, new flooring in main living room spaces, new water heater. Ready for you to put your finishing touches on it! Huge spacious kitchen area! Possible room for a garage to be built in back. Storage shed w/ garage door. Don't miss out on this one! AMA