3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $124,900

Heath Haner, M: 712-396-9097, heath.haner@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - This classic 2-Story has plenty of space to make your own. Full, usable basement, off-street parking, 1/2 bath on the main, and appliances are included. Located in a quiet neighborhood close to downtown.

