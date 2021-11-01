Heath Haner, M: 712-396-9097, heath.haner@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - This classic 2-Story has plenty of space to make your own. Full, usable basement, off-street parking, 1/2 bath on the main, and appliances are included. Located in a quiet neighborhood close to downtown.
3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $124,900
