3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $125,000

Bill Simmons, M: 712-309-6010, bill.simmons@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Great East end home offered below 5/25/2021 appraisal! Off street parking from the alley with room for a garage. Original woodwork, newer windows, 9' ceilings with main floor laundry and a main floor half bath adds to the character and convenience this home has to offer. All appliances stay, including the washer & dryer!