3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $125,000

New flooring and paint throughout in this one-level living ranch home. Features 3 bedrooms, updated bathroom (including all new plumbing!) and eat in kitchen. Low maintenance exterior with vinyl siding replaced ~5 years ago. 24x30 detached garage is a hobbyist's dream complete with AC unit and gas line ran for heater. Covered patio, fully fenced with no rear neighbors and 10x12 shed complete the backyard.