 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $125,000

3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $125,000

Cute starter home on the west end. This ranch style home has 3 beds and 1 bath and 936 sq ft on the main. The Kitchen has lots of counterspace and room for your table. The basement is wall to wall space. Privacy fenced backyard has plenty of space for gatherings. Brand new water heater and recently serviced furnace give a peace of mind.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert