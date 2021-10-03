3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $129,000

Ethan Brown, M: 402-215-1100, ethan.brown@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Walk into the house and immediately you will be amazed by the 9' ceilings, the wood burning fireplace, and the beautiful wood staircase. The large kitchen is updated to the max with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and original hardwood floors. This 3 bed, 1.5 bath house is situated in a perfect location with an oversized two-car detached garage and ample off-street parking. You can easily put your personal stamp on your new home and make it your own before it's gone.