3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $129,000

Fabian Owen, M: 402-740-5846, fabian.owen@blythe-team.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Calling all investors, First time home buyers... This well maintained Council Bluffs gem waiting for new owners. Could be a perfect rental, first time home buyer. Lots of room to make it your own. Fresh interior paint, 3 full bedrooms, large eat in kitchen, updated features to fit a modern look. Low maintenance yard and more! Call to schedule your showing today.