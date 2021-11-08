 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $129,900

Showings start Saturday 11/6! Adorable and affordable ranch style home that has been lovingly maintained for many years. Three bed, one bath with detached one car garage and fenced yard. Original hardwood floors on the main level with new flooring in the kitchen. New garage roof, newer windows, and maintenance free vinyl siding. The basement is a blank slate full of possibilities! Perfect starter home or great investment property. Close to schools, shopping and the metro area.

