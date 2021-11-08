3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $129,900
Three newcomers will join the Council Bluffs School Board, and one incumbent will have to leave the Lewis Central Board.
Steve Gorman and Chris Peterson will be the newest members of the Council Bluffs City Council.
Martin BrooksMartin Brooks is a lifelong resident of Council Bluffs and a 1977 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School. While at TJ, he was a…
A pandemic love story in Council Bluffs.
A three-judge panel will determine if convicted murderer Bailey Boswell will serve a life sentence or become the first woman sentenced to death in Nebraska history.
Police received a tip that one of the students posted details about planning the killing and a possible motive on social media, according to court documents. Her body was found concealed under a tarp at a local park.
INDIANOLA- Just 42 days prior to this meeting Indianola put Lewis Central football’s backs against the wall after a 14-9 loss which put the Ti…
UNDERWOOD – Class 1A No. 2 Underwood football found ways to overcome mistakes and turnovers throughout the season. But, three turnovers, a han…
Investigators said the man failed to provide adequate nutrition, potable water and veterinary care for his dogs, which caused “unnecessary suffering and death.”
Cancer has touched each of the four recipients of the 2021 Spirit of Courage awards in unique ways, yet each one shares the strength and deter…