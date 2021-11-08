 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $139,900

  • Updated
Beautiful new kitchen with hickory cabinets and solid surface countertops. All appliances stay. Formal dining, one bedroom on the main, two bedrooms up.Totally remodeled bath - kept the claw foot tub, with old fashioned shower curtain. Upstairs bedrooms have two or more walk-in closets each. Wood floors, updated windows.

