 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $140,000

3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $140,000

3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $140,000

Sara Storovich, M: 402-917-2967, sara@nebraskarealty.com, www.TeriAndSara.com - Call your agent and get in quickly! This ranch home is remodeled with 3 bedrooms, 1 1/4 bath, and multiple off street parking areas. Large kitchen with luxury vinyl plank and breakfast far. Need separate workspace? This ranch home with over quarter acre lot also has a 2-tier workshop.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert