3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $144,900

This 3 br ranch features new flooring and paint, new kitchen cabinets and appliances, cedar closets, exterior doors and storms. There is a central vac system. Outside we have permanent siding, covered deck, patio, fenced yd with dog house and run, shed and then the 30 x 30 garage big enough for all your projects! Lots of parking and many perennials too. The furnace and water heater are in the partial basement and there is a sump pump. Some of the house is on a crawl.