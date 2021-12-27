3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $145,000

AJ Schmidt, M: 712-310-6119, Andrew.Schmidt@kwELITE.com, https://www.kwElite.com - Welcome to this marvelous, updated 1.5 story. House has much more room than it looks with little to nothing left that hasn’t been re-done! Freshly painted, new fixtures & new flooring on main level that also includes a living room, formal dining space, 2 bedrooms, & completely remodeled kitchen and full bath. Upstairs features 1 bedroom with adjoining flexible space that would be perfect as office, play area, etc, & both areas with new carpet! Enclosed porch & all season sunroom. Nice sized fully fenced in backyard with detached garage. A must see!