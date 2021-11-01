 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $145,000

3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $145,000

3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $145,000

Kelsey Cronin, M: 402-917-2377, kelsey.cronin@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - SHOWINGS BEGIN FRIDAY, OCTOBER 29TH AT 9 AM! You won't want to miss this super cute and well maintained home! Featuring 3 beds and 1 bath, with a fully remodeled bathroom, new HVAC, 3 season porch, 1 car detached garage and tons of storage space. You'll love the private backyard with the perfect spot for grilling. To top it off, it is within walking distance to the 100 block of new shopping, restaurants, and so much more! Schedule your showing today to see what this home has to offer. AMA

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Eagles eliminate Wolfpack
Football

Eagles eliminate Wolfpack

  • Updated

UNDERWOOD- Class 1A No. 2 Underwood took a quarter to get its offense going but opened the floodgates late in the second quarter to beat Weste…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert