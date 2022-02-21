 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $145,000

3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $145,000

Kim Stephens, M: 402-203-9106, kim.stephens@kwelite.com, https://www.kwElite.com - Charming, well maintained ranch that’s move in ready! Large floor plan offers living area, dining, kitchen, along with three bedrooms and one full bath. Easy to clean luxury vinyl tile throughout and vaulted ceilings. Laundry also on the main floor for added convenience. Basement is the perfect area for all your storage needs. Low maintenance backyard with privacy fence and just a few steps from the one car detached garage. Check it out today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: I was a guest on Joe Rogan’s podcast. Here’s what happened

Commentary: I was a guest on Joe Rogan’s podcast. Here’s what happened

Last spring, I was invited to appear on Joe Rogan’s show. My first reaction was surprise: Why me? I’m not a comedian (like Rogan), or a martial-arts fighter (ditto), or a celebrity who likes to push the envelope (Elon Musk, Jordan Peterson). I am just a nerdy college professor who writes books that very few people choose to read. (My mom says they’re very good.) But my latest book is about ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert