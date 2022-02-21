Kim Stephens, M: 402-203-9106, kim.stephens@kwelite.com, https://www.kwElite.com - Charming, well maintained ranch that’s move in ready! Large floor plan offers living area, dining, kitchen, along with three bedrooms and one full bath. Easy to clean luxury vinyl tile throughout and vaulted ceilings. Laundry also on the main floor for added convenience. Basement is the perfect area for all your storage needs. Low maintenance backyard with privacy fence and just a few steps from the one car detached garage. Check it out today!
3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $145,000
Last spring, I was invited to appear on Joe Rogan’s show. My first reaction was surprise: Why me? I’m not a comedian (like Rogan), or a martial-arts fighter (ditto), or a celebrity who likes to push the envelope (Elon Musk, Jordan Peterson). I am just a nerdy college professor who writes books that very few people choose to read. (My mom says they’re very good.) But my latest book is about ...
Deputy Douglas County Attorney Alexander Kelly wrote in a petition for temporary custody of the baby that the woman had admitted to drug use, uses alcohol and “has refused drug rehabilitation services offered by hospital staff.”
Two new members have joined the Iowa West Foundation Board of Directors.
Police said they initially suspected she had been abducted by her noncustodial parents.
TREYNOR — Class 2A No. 8 Treynor used a solid defensive performance to escape a scrappy West Central Valley team 45-34 in Friday night’s Class…
A California couple and their child died on a hiking trail near Yosemite last August. His phone revealed details about their last moments.
The Council Bluffs Police Department is searching for a robbery suspect.
Underwood girls basketball jumped out on AHSTW from the start in Tuesday’s 60-41 Class 2A Region 8 quarterfinal home win.
St. Albert junior Colin Lillie was a man on a mission in Monday’s Class 1A District 14 quarterfinal win over Tabor Fremont-Mills, scoring 42 p…
TREYNOR — Treynor junior post Ethan Dickerson blocked Cooper Neal’s layup at the buzzer, allowing the Treynor Cardinals to pull off a 54-53 wi…