3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $145,000

Roomy and spacious 2 story home with maintenance free siding, newer vinyl windows, and fully fenced backyard. The main floor has a soaring foyer with the original open staircase, a living room with a fireplace, dining room, main floor laundry room with a half bathroom, and an eat in kitchen. The second floor has 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom.

