3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $148,000

One level home easily made zero entry on a flat easy care lot at the top of Kenmore. Main floor laundry, three bedrooms, 3/4 master bath off master bedroom, formal dining area. Updated roof and vinyl siding, wood floors. Perfect paint and carpet redo. Original kitchen.

