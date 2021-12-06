One level home easily made zero entry on a flat easy care lot at the top of Kenmore. Main floor laundry, three bedrooms, 3/4 master bath off master bedroom, formal dining area. Updated roof and vinyl siding, wood floors. Perfect paint and carpet redo. Original kitchen.
3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $148,000
