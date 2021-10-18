3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $149,950

Zero entry ranch ready for you. The home has so much to offer. 3 good sized bedrooms large living room and eat in kitchen. 3 season sunroom overlooking the beautiful, private backyard. Fully unfinished basement with a 3/4 bathroom. The yard is simply amazing with an extra large, private yard, fully enclosed with a beautiful vinyl privacy fence. The property has 3 garage stales with tons of extra storage, and workshop space. The yard and garages are a dream.