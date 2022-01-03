AJ Schmidt, M: 712-310-6119, Andrew.Schmidt@kwELITE.com, https://www.kwElite.com - WOW! The renovations have brought this 1.5 story back to life and make it look practically brand new! You can find updates to the flooring, hardware/fixtures, & a fresh neutral pain job in almost every room. Even the bathrooms have been touched up! Kitchen showcases beautiful white cabinetry that contrasts wonderfully with the chic honeycomb backsplash. Room off the kitchen could be used for formal dining, or a hangout spot! Sliding glass door leads you to the fully fenced in backyard with adequate space for grilling and grass to run in. Upper level has been converted to an extra spacious primary suite with vaulted ceilings and ensuite 3/4 bath. 2 other bedrooms on the main floor with a full bath. Minutes from downtown Omaha and move-in ready, so start packing your bags!
3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $150,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some southwest Iowa musicians will be marching in the Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year’s Day, but it’s not who you might expect.
Just before Thomas Randele died, his wife of nearly 40 years asked his golfing buddies and his co-workers from the dealerships where he sold c…
A 54-year-old Council Bluffs, Iowa, man died in a motorcycle crash while exiting onto I-80 in Omaha on Friday.
Allie Reicks loves helping give her patients their best smiles on West Broadway.
Lewis Central junior quarterback Braylon Kammrad was no stranger to success this season. He completed 169 passes for 2506 yards and 25 touchdo…
Lewis Central is still enjoying a football state championship it won on Nov. 18 in Cedar Falls, but the Titans may have never won if it wasn’t…
Eight months after its groundbreaking, the first phase of the First Avenue trail is complete.
DES MOINES — The county attorney prosecuting the case of two southeast Iowa teens charged with murder in the death of their high school Spanis…
Nick Jedlicka, director of Pottawattamie County Veterans Affairs, plans to leave the post around the end of January, he confirmed Thursday.
A Sioux City man died in a single-vehicle crash north of Council Bluffs.