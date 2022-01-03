3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $150,000

AJ Schmidt, M: 712-310-6119, Andrew.Schmidt@kwELITE.com, https://www.kwElite.com - WOW! The renovations have brought this 1.5 story back to life and make it look practically brand new! You can find updates to the flooring, hardware/fixtures, & a fresh neutral pain job in almost every room. Even the bathrooms have been touched up! Kitchen showcases beautiful white cabinetry that contrasts wonderfully with the chic honeycomb backsplash. Room off the kitchen could be used for formal dining, or a hangout spot! Sliding glass door leads you to the fully fenced in backyard with adequate space for grilling and grass to run in. Upper level has been converted to an extra spacious primary suite with vaulted ceilings and ensuite 3/4 bath. 2 other bedrooms on the main floor with a full bath. Minutes from downtown Omaha and move-in ready, so start packing your bags!