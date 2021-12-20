Debbie Meyer, M: 402-320-7916, Debbie.Meyer@bhhsamb.com, https://www.debbiemeyerrealestate.com - This ranch style home was recently renovated and updated – nearly new throughout! Enter into a large main living space with an oversized front window. The kitchen includes all newer cabinets, counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hardware, flooring and light fixtures. The entire main level has newer laminate wood floors, carpet, baseboards, and trim. The bathroom has a newer vanity, mirror, toilet, bathtub, surround, and light fixture. The ceiling fans, dual pane windows including downstairs egress window are all newer as well! The plumbing is also newer throughout. Easily add an additional 1,000 SqFt of finished space in the basement – make it your own! Basement has basement system with 22.5 year warranty left on it! Large corner lot with slab for off street parking. All renovations were completed in 2019. LOW LOW LOW UTILITIES averaging at monthly electric $60 and gas $30; quarterly w
3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $155,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office has released additional information about the death of a man that was run over by a pickup truck.
A man has been arrested in Council Bluffs in connection with a homicide that occurred Monday evening at 4727 Erskine St. in Omaha.
Council Bluffs Community Schools will dismiss early Wednesday because of the forecast of wind gusts from 65 to 75 miles per hour between 3 and…
Between the ongoing BCTGM strike against the Kellogg Company in Omaha and the recent UAW strikes against John Deere Corporation at plants acro…
A fire Monday night in Malvern, Iowa, destroyed Mulholland Grocery, a longtime fixture of the town's Main Street and its only grocery store.
Wrestling runs in Sophie Barnes‘ family, and she’s adding to its legacy.
Iowa Western football has players from 17 different states on its roster from all ends of the country.
Strong winds that possibly produced tornadoes in some areas passed through southwest Iowa Wednesday evening.
A pair of Council Bluffs men were recently sentenced to prison in federal court on separate charges.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management said Thursday that officials have confirmed one tornado touched down during Wednesday's storms. Additionally, power outage and communication issues led Lewis Central to cancel classes today.