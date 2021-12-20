 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Wahl Optical

3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $155,000

3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $155,000

Debbie Meyer, M: 402-320-7916, Debbie.Meyer@bhhsamb.com, https://www.debbiemeyerrealestate.com - This ranch style home was recently renovated and updated – nearly new throughout! Enter into a large main living space with an oversized front window. The kitchen includes all newer cabinets, counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hardware, flooring and light fixtures. The entire main level has newer laminate wood floors, carpet, baseboards, and trim. The bathroom has a newer vanity, mirror, toilet, bathtub, surround, and light fixture. The ceiling fans, dual pane windows including downstairs egress window are all newer as well! The plumbing is also newer throughout. Easily add an additional 1,000 SqFt of finished space in the basement – make it your own! Basement has basement system with 22.5 year warranty left on it! Large corner lot with slab for off street parking. All renovations were completed in 2019. LOW LOW LOW UTILITIES averaging at monthly electric $60 and gas $30; quarterly w

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lewis Central cancels Friday classes

Lewis Central cancels Friday classes

Pottawattamie County Emergency Management said Thursday that officials have confirmed one tornado touched down during Wednesday's storms. Additionally, power outage and communication issues led Lewis Central to cancel classes today. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert