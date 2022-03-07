3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $160,000

Aaron S Krier, M: 712-221-0378, aaron@thebrileyteam.com, www.thebrileyteam.com - New New New! This adorable home has 3 bed, 2 full bath, and a wide array of updates. From new paint and lights outside, to newer carpet and LVP flooring, and new water heater and furnace. Dark finishes throughout the the kitchen with a new sink and soffits. Full bathroom on the main. Incredible large open space on the second floor plus a full bath with new vanity.