3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $164,900

Showings start Sunday November 7 @ 2pm at the Open House from 2pm-3:30pm. Completely renovated 3 bed 1 bath ranch home. This home sits on a large flat lot just blocks from the school. This home features a beautiful modern kitchen, original hard wood floors, updated electrical, newer roof, exterior siding. Full unfinished basement is perfect for a rec room or extra living space! All that's left to do to this home is move in!