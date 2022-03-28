 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $175,000

Sara Storovich, M: 402-917-2967, sara@nebraskarealty.com, https://www.TeriAndSara.com - Completely remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch home with over 1250 main floor finished square feet. Open kitchen and living room area are designed perfectly for intimate gatherings or large get togethers. New flooring, paint and countertops are just a scratch on the surface of the detail and additions included in this home. Primary bedroom boasts new full bathroom and laundry room as well as a double closet. HVAC replaced in 2019 and all newer appliances. Easy to bring items from detached, oversized 1 car garage that is steps from the deck off of kitchen space. The flat yard in front and back is already partially fenced.

