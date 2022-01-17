Kim Stephens, M: 402-203-9106, kim.stephens@kwelite.com, https://www.kwElite.com - Must see corner lot ranch home! This charmer features an open floor plan with updates throughout. Walls have been freshly painted to feature a beautiful neutral palette scheme and new flooring can be found throughout! Kitchen showcases updated granite countertops and rectangular island that provides more counter and cabinet space! Two bedrooms on main floor. Stunning main full bath has large vanity and ensuite bath to primary bedroom features chic barn-style door. New windows on main floor with 3 new windows on lower level. Lower level features family room with wood burning fireplace, bedroom & fully revamped 1/2 bath. Lots of room to enjoy the outdoors on the expansive composite deck while overlooking fenced yard. 1 car detached garage. Hurry before it’s too late!
3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $183,000
