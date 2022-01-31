 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $189,500

PRE-INSPECTED and full of Mid-Century modern charm, this 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home awaits. Hardwood floors throughout main-floor, original built-ins, spacious room sizes and finished basement. Extra large lot with rear privacy is perfect for entertaining. Located just minutes to interstate, grocery and trails makes an ideal location. AMA

