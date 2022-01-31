PRE-INSPECTED and full of Mid-Century modern charm, this 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home awaits. Hardwood floors throughout main-floor, original built-ins, spacious room sizes and finished basement. Extra large lot with rear privacy is perfect for entertaining. Located just minutes to interstate, grocery and trails makes an ideal location. AMA
3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $189,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Brent Hoesing has been chosen as the next superintendent of Lewis Central Community School District.
With the completion of another phase of construction at its Council Bluffs Southlands campus, Google’s said Tuesday it’s investment in the cit…
A Council Bluffs is currently in the Cass County Jail in Nebraska after allegedly leading authorities on a high-speed chase along U.S. Highway 75 on Wednesday afternoon.
An effort by the Lewis Township Fire Department to have a traffic light installed outside its station off Iowa Highway 92 continues.
Even for people who think they know Tom Brands, the Iowa wrestling coach suspects they may learn a thing or two in a television documentary that debuts Friday.
Class 4A No. 4 Abraham Lincoln boys basketball took the court for the first time since losing their leading scorer and Iowa commit Josh Dix.
Kyle Bartholomew and his father, Rich Bartholomew, always talked about having Kyle eventually lead Cobra Optimist Club after Rich helped form …
There’s a first time for everything, as Pacific Junction’s Roy Reumann will tell you.
Alexis Gil is soaking up her final days as a Yellow Jacket.
Daniel Vlas is seeing the world in a new light as a foreign exchange student in Council Bluffs.