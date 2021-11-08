Curt Jackson, M: 402-990-0611, curtjackson@kw.com, www.kw.com - Fantastic warm and inviting ranch home on a large lot in a cul-de-sac and quite neighborhood with no back yard neighbors. House features stone and sideboard siding, a large kitchen, newer windows, extra parking pad and unique spiral staircase. Many updates have already been completed including newer carpet through out the house, new inlay flooring in all bedrooms and hallways. All newer kitchen appliances, new furnace and water heater. Enjoy your morning coffee or tea on the large deck overlooking woods and enjoy the wildlife. Walkout basement, fire pit, Bonus storage area under garage with workbench. Pool and trampoline to stay if buyer chooses.
3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $190,000
