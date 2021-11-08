 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $190,000

3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $190,000

3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $190,000

Fantastic warm and inviting ranch home on a large lot in a cul-de-sac and quite neighborhood with no back yard neighbors. House features stone and sideboard siding, a large kitchen, newer windows, extra parking pad and unique spiral staircase. Many updates have already been completed including newer carpet through out the house, new inlay flooring in all bedrooms and hallways. All newer kitchen appliances, new furnace and water heater. Enjoy your morning coffee or tea on the large deck overlooking woods and enjoy the wildlife. Walkout basement, fire pit, Bonus storage area under garage with workbench. Pool and trampoline to stay if buyer chooses.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert