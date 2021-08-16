3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $199,000

Heads Up! Look at this nicely remodeled- three bedroom raised ranch. It's just like a new one! New Kitchen cabinets. New Bathroom fixtures. New Carpet, New Paint (interior and exterior), New Ceramic Tile, and New Vinyl. The lower level features a new bathroom (with Shower, Sink, and Toilet), additional living space, and walkout- attached garage. This home also has a big fenced backyard, and it's in a super neighborhood. Ready for an Immediate Closing! Measurements are approximate and/or taken from County Records.