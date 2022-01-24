3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $199,000

Great East End Location! close to shopping, schools, and the interstate.. This 3 bdr ranch home features full, basement, 2 car detached garage, fenced yard and perm.siding.
The Abraham Lincoln boys basketball team beat Le Mars Friday night, but Lynx star Josh Dix suffered a serious injury at the end of the game.
Police went to a nursing home after hearing from residents that some hadn't seen any staff members and that staffers couldn't be reached by phone. They found 2 people dead and 2 in critical condition.
The three finalists for superintendent of Lewis Central Community School are Dr. Joel Beyenhof, Dr. Brenton Hoesing and Dr. Nicole Kooiker, th…
Lewis Central wrestling defeated opponents to win the annual CB Duals Thursday night at St. Albert. Abraham Lincoln finished as the runner-up,…
An Omaha attorney speculated that brain fog or respiratory distress from COVID may have caused his client to drive more than twice the speed limit and ram into three cars stopped at a light.
Some of the community’s future health care workers are starting their training in Council Bluffs Community School District’s certified nurse a…
Gretna’s Class A football championship has been vacated by the NSAA board after the school was determined to have used an ineligible player.
Public school districts across Iowa are struggling to return to the certified enrollment levels seen before the pandemic.
Jason Schram, 45, was seen walking into a field after a crash with a snowplow at Capehart Road and U.S. Highway 6 on Friday night. "We believe he was disoriented," his aunt said.
