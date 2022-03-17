Kathy Betts, M: 402-707-6635, kbetts@pjmorgan.com, www.pjmorgan.com - Welcome home!This brand-new construction duplex has every amenity you will every need. This gorgeous unit has 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and a one car attached garage. There is a bedroom/bathroom in the basement as well as plenty of storage space. The main floor offers open kitchen/dining concept with plenty of counter and cupboard space. Laundry room is conveniently located right off the back entry door. The primary suite has a wonderful primary bath with double sinks and a walk-in closet! There is also another bedroom located on the upper floor, and a full hallway bath. Beautiful fireplace in the living room and deck right off the living room. Lawn care is included, tenant is responsible for snow removal. This home is in a historic neighborhood and close to the 100 block- restaurants, taverns and shops. No cats, dogs are negotiable. Call today to see this one of a kind!Property Manager: Kat Betts
3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $2,295
