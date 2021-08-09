3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $204,000

Monte Wilson, M: 712-435-9347, montewilson@hotmail.com, https://www.kw.com - Nice solid Ranch home, located in a great area of the Bluffs! Quiet and established neighborhood. Near shopping and just 1-2 minutes to the Interstate. This raised ranch home has been nicely remodeled- it's just like a new one! New Kitchen cabinets. New Bathroom fixtures. New Carpet, New Paint (interior and exterior), New Ceramic Tile, and New Vinyl. The lower level features a new bathroom (with Shower, Sink, and Toilet), additional living space, and walkout- attached garage. This home also has a big fenced backyard. Measurements are approximate and/or taken from public records.