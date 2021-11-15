3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $215,000

Welcome to this beautifully remodeled 2 story home. It's just bursting with character, updates, & space! Over 2000 sq ft of living space, 3 beds, basement with 4th bedroom option, egress window. The exterior is maintenance free with new vinyl siding & soffits in 2021, huge covered front porch, deck in backyard with parking pad & alley access. On the inside, this home has been remodeled from the roof to the foundation , kitchen with new backsplash, cutting board counter tops, pantry and all appliances stay, including the washer & dryer. New bathrooms, flooring, light fixtures, etc. You will love the historical elements blended with modern updates & colors. Must see!