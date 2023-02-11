Talk about maintenance free living at its finest. This 3 bedroom 1.75 bathrooms is the perfect starter or down size home. This home greets you with a nice open living and dining room combo. The kitchen is compact but loaded with storage and even has an island for extra storage and counter space. All three bedrooms are nice sized with the primary bedroom offering a three quarter bath. The second bedroom walks out to the oversized patio with gazebo that stays. The backyard is all privacy fenced and offers a tuff shed for extra storage. The two car garage offers a zero entry into this ALL electric home.