Looking for a home that is just like brand new with out the New Price?? Here is it, this home is is 6 years young and very well taken care of. Open concept main floor with 3 bedrooms upstairs. Good size master suite with 3/4 bath and walk - in closet. Privacy fenced back yard with a newer tough shed. All appliances stay plus washer & dryer. AMA
3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $222,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Greener Times garden center is closing shop after nearly half a century to allow owner Joan Minikus to focus on a new venture.
Louie LeRette quit the eighth grade to start working.
With the cost of supplies rising, McIntyre knows that the profit margin is going to be pretty thin, but he also knows there’s a real need for …
Lola won over $2,000 dollars in prizing, including a $1,300 cash scholarship, during the pageant.
The Terrace, a new café, is now open near the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge in Council Bluffs.