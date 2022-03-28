Mackenzie Shelton, M: 402-680-8213, sheltonomaha@gmail.com, www.omahakellerwilliams.com - This three bedroom home with one car garage is ready for you to move in and enjoy! Main floor family room has vaulted ceiling with exposed beams fireplace and desk/bar area. Basement boasts new carpet and fresh paint. HVAC system and electrical was replaced in 2021. Exterior of the home was painted in 2019. Main level bathroom has been completely updated! Close to schools, shopping and the nightlife of Council Bluffs. Stop by and take a look at this gem!
3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $224,900
