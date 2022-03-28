 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $224,900

3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $224,900

Mackenzie Shelton, M: 402-680-8213, sheltonomaha@gmail.com, www.omahakellerwilliams.com - This three bedroom home with one car garage is ready for you to move in and enjoy! Main floor family room has vaulted ceiling with exposed beams fireplace and desk/bar area. Basement boasts new carpet and fresh paint. HVAC system and electrical was replaced in 2021. Exterior of the home was painted in 2019. Main level bathroom has been completely updated! Close to schools, shopping and the nightlife of Council Bluffs. Stop by and take a look at this gem!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former North Bend teacher sought in abuse case

Former North Bend teacher sought in abuse case

Craig Schmeckpeper is accused of grabbing an elementary student out of line during physical education class, pinning the child’s arms behind his back and telling other students “Free hits as you go by."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert