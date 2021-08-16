3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $225,000

At last! A move-in ready 3 bed, 2.5 bath home with 2 car garage! Neutral colors, new flooring and an abundance of light welcome you into this place you could call home! Spacious living room with tray ceiling flows into kitchen, complete with all appliances and dining space that walks out to fenced backyard. Primary bedroom includes ensuite and walk-in closet! Lower level with high ceilings, awaits your finishing touches. Newer roof and HVAC that are only 2 years young! Ideal location just minutes from grocery, dining and interstate. AMA