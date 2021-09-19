AJ Schmidt, M: 712-310-6119, Andrew.Schmidt@kwELITE.com, https://www.kwElite.com - Attractive updated Ranch on a corner-lot located in Council Bluffs, IA. CB offers a small town feel with only a 10 min drive to downtown Omaha. This home is situated a little differently on a spacious and flat lot, as the Entryway overlooks the yard while inviting guests from the entertainment deck. Tasteful landscaping w/more than enough room to add what-ever you wish, perhaps a pool, gardens, etc. The home offers Vaulted ceilings and kitchen accents include Brazillian granite countertops & SS apron sink. Neutral color palette & unique aspects add to the overall charm. The home offers 3 bdms on main floor w/a non-conforming bed/office in the LLevel. Main floor bath offers a spa-sized walk-in shower. Large LL Family Rm w/an attractive wood-burning FP & plenty of room to entertain. Extra wide driveway & large 2+ car garage w/work counters & work sink. Tube-lite skylights in Garage & Bath that assist in li
3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $228,500
