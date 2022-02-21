 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $250,000

3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $250,000

Spacious and fabulous walkout ranch on a cul de sac with no backyard neighbors! This house has fresh paint throughout. Newly refinished original hardwood floors on the main level with 2 bedrooms and a stunning bathroom. The living room is open to the dining room and the kitchen for easy living and entertaining. The kitchen has been freshly painted with new tile backsplash, new flooring, and opens to an ample deck overlooking the private and roomy backyard. The lower level walkout is loaded with open space and light. A large family room, generous lower level bedroom, an office space and another bathroom make this lower level a wonderful place to be in . The laundry room has a newer hvac, newer water heater with washer and dryer to stay. The backyard is fully fenced.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: I was a guest on Joe Rogan’s podcast. Here’s what happened

Commentary: I was a guest on Joe Rogan’s podcast. Here’s what happened

Last spring, I was invited to appear on Joe Rogan’s show. My first reaction was surprise: Why me? I’m not a comedian (like Rogan), or a martial-arts fighter (ditto), or a celebrity who likes to push the envelope (Elon Musk, Jordan Peterson). I am just a nerdy college professor who writes books that very few people choose to read. (My mom says they’re very good.) But my latest book is about ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert