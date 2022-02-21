3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $250,000

Spacious and fabulous walkout ranch on a cul de sac with no backyard neighbors! This house has fresh paint throughout. Newly refinished original hardwood floors on the main level with 2 bedrooms and a stunning bathroom. The living room is open to the dining room and the kitchen for easy living and entertaining. The kitchen has been freshly painted with new tile backsplash, new flooring, and opens to an ample deck overlooking the private and roomy backyard. The lower level walkout is loaded with open space and light. A large family room, generous lower level bedroom, an office space and another bathroom make this lower level a wonderful place to be in . The laundry room has a newer hvac, newer water heater with washer and dryer to stay. The backyard is fully fenced.