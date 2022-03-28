 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $257,000

3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $257,000

Showings start Saturday 3-26-22 at 11:00 on this Stunning!! 3 Bedroom Beauty. This is a one owner home and is like brand new. Updated throughout! Kitchen w/granite, SS appliances, & double oven. LVP flooring throughout. Large bedroom with a side parlor, plus a great master suite. 3 car garage has heat, air, epoxy floors, and sink. Fully finished and insulated, great man cave.! The back yard has an outdoor kitchen & bar area w/pergola. Huge patio and shed all surrounded by beautiful landscaping and privacy fencing. Gorgeous setting! This home has it all! Open house 11-1:00 Saturday, come fall in love with this home! AMA

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former North Bend teacher sought in abuse case

Former North Bend teacher sought in abuse case

Craig Schmeckpeper is accused of grabbing an elementary student out of line during physical education class, pinning the child’s arms behind his back and telling other students “Free hits as you go by."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert