3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $257,000

Showings start Saturday 3-26-22 at 11:00 on this Stunning!! 3 Bedroom Beauty. This is a one owner home and is like brand new. Updated throughout! Kitchen w/granite, SS appliances, & double oven. LVP flooring throughout. Large bedroom with a side parlor, plus a great master suite. 3 car garage has heat, air, epoxy floors, and sink. Fully finished and insulated, great man cave.! The back yard has an outdoor kitchen & bar area w/pergola. Huge patio and shed all surrounded by beautiful landscaping and privacy fencing. Gorgeous setting! This home has it all! Open house 11-1:00 Saturday, come fall in love with this home! AMA