3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $259,900

3 bedrooms + 2 non-conforming bedrooms in the basement provides lots of space at this ranch home in Lewis Central School District sitting on almost a half acre. Main floor was just freshly painted, including ceilings and new trim/casings. Newer septic (2016), Roof (2014), HVAC (2016), water heater (2019), deck (2020) & Radon Mitigation system (2016) -- not to mention almost new kitchen appliances that stay! New carpet in the walk-out finished basement. Enjoy the backyard with no rear neighbors and scenic views! Also includes a 16x24 detached garage + storage shed. AMA. Showings begin Saturday August 14th at 9:00 am.