Will Hagel, M: 402-889-8689, will@catalystomaha.com, www.willhagel.com - Don't miss out on this 3 bed 3 bath home that has officially hit the market! This completely move-in ready gem with no backyard neighbors will exceed your expectations from top to bottom! You'll fall in love with the interior features, incredibly spacious floor plan, soaring ceilings, bright natural light, and more! Enjoy the spacious eat-in kitchen containing lots of cabinet and countertop space. Plus, all appliances stay! Enjoy the 3 spacious bedrooms on the main floor, including the primary which contains an ensuite. The finished basement is perfect for entertaining which also boasts an additional non-conforming 4th bedroom and bathroom. Bonus features include an expansive, fully fenced yard, beautiful deck and gazebo, and great location. Schedule your private tour today! AMA.
3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $259,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Council Bluffs Community School District will make several changes among its administrators for the 2022-23 school year.
An Omaha motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Monday evening.
Caden Manzer has gone from Riverside to the land of Reivers, and he’s just about ready to start a career.
Severe storms were expected for 50 million people in the Mid-South and the Midwest this weekend, especially damaging winds. Get the latest.
Council Bluffs Community School District Superintendent Vickie Murillo will be staying in Council Bluffs – at least for now.
Council Bluffs Community School District Superintendent Vickie Murillo is one of three finalists vying for a superintendent position in a Kans…
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning in effect until 4 p.m. for southeast Pottawattamie County and northeast Montgomery County.
Underwood girls basketball knows it will have a tough test in the first round of the Class 2A state tournament on Wednesday. The No. 7 seed Ea…
Abraham Lincoln High School will hold its 2022 Hall of Fame and National Honor Society Induction Ceremony at 7 p.m. on March 15 in the school …
The Western Iowa Conference has released its all-conference boys and girls basketball teams on Wednesday and many local players made first and…