3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $270,000

The cottonwood logs of the Kanesville Tabernacle at 222 E. Broadway were no match for excavators from Cox Contracting as workers began demolit…
A Council Bluffs man was sentenced to 10 years in prison last week after pleading guilty to child molestation.
A distraught teenage boy is led away in handcuffs by a deputy sheriff as firefighters use the Jaws of Life to pry open the crushed passenger s…
Two men, both from Glenwood, Iowa, collected $100,000 Iowa Lottery jackpots in the span of a week after purchasing scratch-off tickets at the same Casey’s.
Some students come to school but never attend class; hallways and bathrooms smell like marijuana and the smoke sets off fire alarms; and teachers have been injured while breaking up fights, according to students and staff members.
River’s Edge Park is expanding its footprint in Council Bluffs, but not outward. Residents will soon be looking up and up and up at the newly …
Sheriff Terry Wagner said the 27-year-old manager plugged the drains and turned the kitchen faucets on before leaving work for the last time Saturday night.
On a chilly and windy Wednesday afternoon, Lewis Central girls soccer used the back halves of the first and second half to pull away from St. …
After seven and-a-half years with Sarpy County, Manny the facility dog died on Jan. 3, following some health-related issues. He was 9.
A Council Bluffs man faces charges related to a February motorcycle crash that left a woman dead.
