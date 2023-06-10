New Construction, Just Completed!Spacious family home, with open floor plan,3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms Granite counters tops in kitchen and baths. Walk-in Pantry and closets. Stainless Steel Appliances. Pella double hung windows or easy cleaning. Listing agent is related to Builder.No Proration of Taxes at closing.
3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $275,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Branden Colvin Sr.'s family was notified Saturday that his remains had been found at the building which collapsed a week ago.
Anne Rohling has resigned as president of St. Albert Catholic School, the Diocese of Des Moines announced Wednesday.
Team Offutt members gathered to celebrate the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Installation Control Center and Air Combat Command’s sole nu…
His sentencing has been scheduled for July 18, 2023 in Delaware County District Court.
Participants have the month of June to gather stickers from as many of the shops as possible and must turn the card back in to the chamber by June 30.