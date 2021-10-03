3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $289,000

Sitting atop Vista Lane with scenic views, this 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home features a kitchen and living room that are absolute showstoppers! Room for formal dining space or take a seat at the butcher block island. All practically new appliances stay along with washer and dryer on the main floor makes life easy without lugging baskets around! Lower level has brand new carpet in spacious family room, 3/4 bath, non-conforming bedroom and storage space. Coupled with county taxes and sitting on nearly an acre, you'll love calling this home! Septic inspection / TOT has already been completed. Newer heat pump ~2019, water heater (2020). All measurements approximate.